Guest wins $1.5 million at Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A guest won $1.5 million at Wynn Las Vegas.

News of the win first circled around on Twitter.

Somebody just hit a $1.5 million Dragon Link slots progressive jackpot at the Wynn pic.twitter.com/wFT1Jz09iK — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) August 9, 2022

The tweet from Las Vegas Locally says that the guest won after placing a $50 bet at Dragon Link slots progressive jackpot.

KTNV was told by Jesse Williams, the manager of public relations at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore that a casino guest won a $1.5 million jackpot, but they did not have additional information to share.