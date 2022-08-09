Watch Now
Guest wins $1.5 million at Wynn Las Vegas

Posted at 4:21 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 19:23:48-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A guest won $1.5 million at Wynn Las Vegas.

News of the win first circled around on Twitter.

The tweet from Las Vegas Locally says that the guest won after placing a $50 bet at Dragon Link slots progressive jackpot.

KTNV was told by Jesse Williams, the manager of public relations at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore that a casino guest won a $1.5 million jackpot, but they did not have additional information to share.

