Group honors veterans without family with proper military service

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Our servicemen and women put their lives on the line to protect our freedom.

Honoring them after they pass away is just as important as saluting them every day. That's why different military groups come together on most Thursdays to hold a memorial service for members who are sometimes forgotten.

Daniel is a military veteran who volunteers with the Southern Nevada Patriot Guard Riders. This group, along with a number of other military groups, will soon make their way inside the chapel at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery to honor 7 men from 3 different branches with a proper military service.

"We appreciate what the people before us have gone through and what they’ve done in different wars," Daniel said. "I go through a lot of different feelings. I've been coming down here for probably 7 years now and some days when I hear Taps played it just hits you at different times and in different ways."

The groups holding the service don’t know the veterans who passed away. They are strangers. But they get together to make sure these veterans get the military service they deserve.

"These veterans don’t have a family representation. So we act as their family," Daniel said. "It's our way of giving back to that veteran and to stand there and just be silent and to make sure that he or she has a military-type funeral."

