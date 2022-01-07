Ground beef sold at popular Las Vegas valley grocery stores recalled due to possible E. coli

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Before you make lunch or dinner today, make sure it's not ground beef on a recall list.

More than 28,000 pounds of meat sold at popular grocery stores around the Las Vegas valley has been recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The raw, ground beef items were produced on Dec. 20, 2021.

Regulators say packaging tested positive for E. coli that was sold in seven states including Nevada, Arizona, California, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The ground beef was shipped to Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons and WinCo.

Below is a list of the recalled products.