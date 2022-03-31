Green Valley High School principal sends apology after lesson included racial and ethnic slurs

HENDERSON (KTNV) — On Wednesday morning, an email was sent out to school families from Green Valley High School's principal, Kent Roberts, that apologized for the actions of a teacher who used several racial and ethnic slurs during a lesson.



"The Green Valley High School Administration has been made aware that a lesson was delivered in one of our classrooms that included the use of several racial and ethnic slurs in an attempt to teach students about seeing past stereotypes," Roberts said. "However well intentioned the lesson may have been, the use of those slurs was simultaneously shocking and hurtful to many if not all of the students in attendance. Rather than delivering the intended message, the lesson had quite the opposite effect."

Roberts said the lesson was not approved by the administration of Green Valley High School, nor is it condoned.

The email said school administration is investigating the situation and will address it appropriately once all of the details are known.

The email ends saying, "Green Valley High School prides itself on its welcoming, family-like atmosphere and the promotion of inclusivity for all races, ethnicities, religious backgrounds and gender identities. This lesson does not reflect the thoughts, mind-sets or instructional practices of the staff or administration of Green Valley High School or the Clark County School District. As the leader of our school I offer my whole-hearted and deep felt apologies to the students, parents and community members who are hurt or offended by this occurrence."