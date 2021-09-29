Great Basin National Park ranger awarded Citation of Valor

BAKER (AP) — The head of law enforcement at Great Basin National Park is being recognized for his bravery and is credited with saving the life of a visitor who was trapped in a burning vehicle.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland awarded the Citation of Valor to Joshua Vann, a ranger at the national park in eastern Nevada near the Utah line.

The department says the park visitor crashed in a parking area of Lehman Caves Center last November.

The vehicle caught fire as Vann arrived on the scene, entered the vehicle, and pulled the visitor to safety just as it exploded.

The department says that without Vann's heroic efforts, the visitor likely would have died.