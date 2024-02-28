Grass removal cash-back program increases for limited time

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Water Authority increased its grass removal rebate to $5 per square foot of grass removed. Homeowners can get cash back for replacing grass lawns through the agency’s Water Smart Landscapes program.

The increase in money-back comes as the federal government issued a Tier One water shortage declaration for 2024, which reduced the amount of water that Southern Nevada is allowed to draw from Lake Mead. Despite the region seeing more rain in the past year, and water levels rising at Lake Mead, SNWA reported that drought and climate change have caused Lake Mead to drop more than 150 feet over the last two decades.

“Our conservation efforts have continued to allow us to meet our community’s water demands, without making any significant changes to our quality of life,” said Bronson Mack with the SNWA.

The agency’s increase in rebate is only temporary before it’ll return to its original $3 rebate for the rest of the year. In 2025, the rebate for homes, businesses, HOAs, and multifamily properties will decrease to $2 per square foot removed.

Residents must follow the proper steps in converting landscapes. Any removal of grass without the approval of the water authority could make homeowners ineligible for the rebate program. When homeowners apply online, the SNWA will send an agent out to the property for a site assessment. Once approved, the homeowner can go online to choose a landscape design, plants and flowers, and a Water Smart Landscaper.

The process is strategic to maintain the aesthetics of neighborhoods, promote biodiversity by providing food sources for wildlife like hummingbirds and butterflies, and to create shade to reduce the Heat Island Effect.

Homeowners can also take advantage of the SNWA Tree Installation program to get a bonus $100 for planting a tree.

The SNWA advises those interested to apply as soon as possible before the $5-per-square-foot rebate is cut back down to $3. The agency said that it receives an increase in applications in the spring and fall seasons which could impact wait times.