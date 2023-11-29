Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Grand Flush! Durango Casino and Resort employees flush every toilet in hotel to test plumbing

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Durango Casino _ Resort Marquee.jpg
Posted at 10:59 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 13:59:02-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of its December opening, employees at Durango Casino and Resort are testing the hotel's plumbing in an interesting way.

200 hotel employees were seen gathering inside the hotel for a "Grand Flush," according to a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. During the exercise, each employee was assigned to one of the hotel's 200 rooms to check the sinks, toilets, and showers.

At the sound of an airhorn, each employee was instructed to turn on every faucet and flush every toilet while checking the ceilings and floors for potential leaks.

The post read, "As Durango prepares to open, we’re turning every stone (and flushing every toilet) to ensure our guests can enjoy a welcome retreat in our chic accommodations."

With Durango's waterworks in order, guests will hopefully be able to flush away their worries after the hotel opens on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH