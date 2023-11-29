Grand Flush! Durango Casino and Resort employees flush every toilet in hotel to test plumbing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of its December opening, employees at Durango Casino and Resort are testing the hotel's plumbing in an interesting way.

200 hotel employees were seen gathering inside the hotel for a "Grand Flush," according to a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. During the exercise, each employee was assigned to one of the hotel's 200 rooms to check the sinks, toilets, and showers.

200 team members. 200 rooms. Lots of plumbing.



At the sound of an airhorn, each employee was instructed to turn on every faucet and flush every toilet while checking the ceilings and floors for potential leaks.

The post read, "As Durango prepares to open, we’re turning every stone (and flushing every toilet) to ensure our guests can enjoy a welcome retreat in our chic accommodations."

With Durango's waterworks in order, guests will hopefully be able to flush away their worries after the hotel opens on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.