Grand Canyon University launches accelerated nursing program to address valley's shortage

HENDERSON (KTNV) — If nursing is your passion, now you can pursue it in less time. Aspiring nurses in the accelerated program can become nurses in just 16 months.

Grand Canyon University has recently launched its accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at its Henderson campus to address the nursing shortage in the valley.

Prospective students must have 60 credits in science and pre-requisite classes to enroll in the program. Once accepted, students will start the Core Program. During this program, nurses can test their clinical, critical thinking, and judgment skills by getting hands-on experience working with sophisticated, lifelike manikins known as High-Fidelity Simulation.

“What we’re looking for is students who make the GPA, pass the HESI A2 exam, which is the entrance exam for nursing, and have a passion for the profession, empathy, and drive,” said Stephanie Schleidt, Grand Canyon University Site Director.

The program start dates are January, May, and September. Prospective students must have at least 60 transferable credits and a GPA of at least 3.0 and 3.25 for science pre-requisite courses. For more information, click here.