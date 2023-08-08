Grand Canyon Skywalk glass bridge to get 'makeover'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Grand Canyon's Skywalk Glass Bridge will be getting its "first makeover" in 2023.

The project will see the bridge receive a new "high-performance coating" of paint, which will provide the bridge with 15-20 years of UV protection, according to a press release.

“We set out to enhance her look by painting the gusset rails an espresso color to add contrast and bring out her best features,” said Christopher Smith, Operations Manager.

According to Abseilon, the company working on the project, workers will be applying the final coat of the UV protection paint to the railing this week, and then follow up with an espresso-colored coat.

Due to the difficult nature of painting the suspended bridge, workers will be using a "custom-designed twenty-foot platform supported by four trolleys capable of gliding across the gusset rails."

Abseilon

The bridge was first commissioned by the Hualapai Indian Tribe in 2007 and officially opened for public use on March 28, 2007.

Jason Davis, the Skywalk General Manager, said in a statement, "It has been 16 years since the Skywalk was painted and unveiled to the public, the bridge needs a makeover."

The Skywalk has remained open to guests throughout the project and will continue to remain open as finishing touches are made.