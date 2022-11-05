Graffiti at White River Narrows petroglyph monument results in imprisonment of two Elko citizens

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday, U.S. district judge James C. Mahan condemned two Elko residents for planning to spray graffiti at the revered White River Narrows location in Lincoln County, Nevada.

White River Narrows is revered by the Paiute and Shoshone tribes and is noted for its ancient petroglyphs that date back more than 100 years.

According to court filings, Jonathan Pavon, also known as "Cluer," 28, and Daniel Plata, also known as "Velor," 28, planned to spray paint "Cluer" and "Velor" in a number of places at White River Narrows, including a roughly 20-foot-long graffiti image on a rock face with petroglyphs.

In June 2022, Pavon entered a plea of guilty to both a criminal breach of the Archeological Resources Protection Act and a misdemeanor conspiracy. He received two sentences Friday: a year and a day for the felony conviction and six months for the misdemeanor. The punishments will be carried out simultaneously.

In July 2022, Plata entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor damage to archaeological resources. He was given a four-month jail term today, followed by eight months of house arrest.