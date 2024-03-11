Governor posts energy bill resources as Nevadans battle over high costs continues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Nevadans struggle with higher utility bills, a new page of resources has been posted on the governor's website.

A spokesperson for Gov. Joe Lombardo confirmed to Channel 13 that the page was added in an effort to raise awareness of expected decreases in energy bills in 2024.

This comes as consumers have seen increases in their gas and power bills from Southwest Gas and NV Energy, respectively.

In our continuing coverage of this issue, Channel 13 has sought comment from Southwest Gas in bills that consumers report have doubled or even tripled.

In a recent update, Southwest Gas shared that residential customers can expect to see their bills decrease approximately 10% in the coming months.

The new posting on Gov. Lombardo's website includes resources for payment assistance programs for those struggling to meet the cost of their bills. Those resources include:

The Nevada Energy Assistance Program, also known as EAP

This program "provides a supplement to assist qualifying low-income Nevadans with the cost of home energy."

Those interested to see if they qualify have until June 30 to apply. The program year begins on July 1. Energy Assistance Program applications are evaluated year-round "or until funding is exhausted," according to the governor's website.

How it works: Households who qualify for the program will receive an annual, one time per year benefit that is most commonly paid directly to their energy provider or providers.

NV Energy efficiency upgrades and payment assistance

NV Energy offers a number of resources on its "Here to Help" web page, including different programs designed to reduce energy costs.



Southern Nevada customers can call 702-402-5555 to speak with a representative about these services.

Customers in Northern or rural Nevada can call 775-834-4444.

Southwest Gas special programs

Likewise, Southwest Gas offers payment assistance programs or flexible payment options.



More information about these offerings can be found on the company's Special Programs web page.

You can also reach out to a Southwest Gas representative by calling 877-860-6020.

Concerns about fraud: Nevada attorney general

If you believe you may have received a fraudulent energy bill, you can reach out to the Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection online at aginquiries@ag.nv.gov or by calling 888-434-9989.

