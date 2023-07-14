Governor Lombardo withdraws Nevada from U.S. Climate Alliance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has withdrawn the state of Nevada from the U.S. Climate Alliance, the national coalition aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The alliance is made up of 25 governors across the country working to advance the goals set out by the Paris Agreement, an international treaty adopted by 196 countries.

In a letter sent by Lombardo on July 5, he describes the group as "ambitious and well-intentioned" though says that its goals "conflict with Nevada's energy policy objectives."

He also points to Executive Order 2023-07, which establishes the state's "energy policy objectives." These objectives include "developing and maintaining a diverse energy supply portfolio" while "utilizing a balanced approach to electric and natural gas energy supply and transportation fuels."

Former Gov. Steve Sisolak joined the alliance in March 2019.

View the full letter below: