Governor Joe Lombardo signs bill requiring health insurance companies to cover 'gender-affirming care'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bill that requires health insurance companies to include gender-affirming care for transgender individuals was signed into law by Gov. Joe Lombardo on Monday.

Senate Bill 163, which was introduced by Nevada State Senator Melanie Scheible, requires that "certain health insurance policies include "coverage for the treatment of conditions relating to gender dysphoria and gender incongruence."

Health care providers are also required to consult with a "provider of health care with experience in prescribing or delivering gender-affirming treatment when considering certain appeals of a denial of coverage," according to the bill.

"Today Nevada solidifies its ranking as the BEST place to live as an openly LGBTQ person, as #SB163 was signed into law," Sen. Scheible said in a tweet.