Gov. Steve Sisolak launches 'High Speed NV' initiative to 'close the digital divide'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is launching an initiative that aims to "close the digital divide" for Nevadans without adequate access to high-speed internet service.

As many as 450,000 Nevadans are considered underserved for high-speed internet, the governor's office said, citing data from the state's Office of Science, Innovation and Technology.

The "High Speed NV" initiative will use funds from the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to build up high-speed internet infrastructure in rural and urban parts of the state.

Sisolak's office says the initiative "will also be jobs-focused and provide workforce training opportunities to a new generation of telecommunications workers."

The governor formally launched the initiative during a tour of the Southern Nevada Traffic Management Center on Thursday. He was joined by Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead and Brian Mitchell, who directs the Office of Science, Innovation and Technology.