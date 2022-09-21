Gov. Sisolak to announce launch of ArrayRx, a prescription discount card

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Governor Steve Sisolak is set to announce the launch of ArrayRx, a digital discount card for prescription drugs, on Sept. 22.

According to a press release, all Nevadans will be able to enroll for the free discount card regardless of age or income. Use of the digital card could save Nevadans up to 80% on certain medications.

A press conference regarding these discount cards is planned for Thursday at 10 a.m., KTNV plans to attend and provide more information regarding this news.