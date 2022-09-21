Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Gov. Sisolak to announce launch of ArrayRx, a prescription discount card

Prescription drugs pill bottles Getty 022509
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Doctors prescribe antibiotics to treat bacterial and fungal infections, but some people in the United States are using antibiotics without a doctor&#39;s prescription.
Prescription drugs pill bottles Getty 022509
Posted at 4:54 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 20:01:36-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Governor Steve Sisolak is set to announce the launch of ArrayRx, a digital discount card for prescription drugs, on Sept. 22.

According to a press release, all Nevadans will be able to enroll for the free discount card regardless of age or income. Use of the digital card could save Nevadans up to 80% on certain medications.

A press conference regarding these discount cards is planned for Thursday at 10 a.m., KTNV plans to attend and provide more information regarding this news.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH