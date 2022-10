LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Governor Steve Sisolak issued a proclamation naming Oct. 31 as Nevada day.

Office of Gov. Steve Sisolak

According to a press release, Friday, October 28, is Nevada Day (observed) and State offices will be closed in honor of the holiday.

On Monday, October 31, the public is invited to trick-or-treat at the Governor’s Mansion as Governor and First Lady Sisolak give out candy. Trick-or-treating starts at 5:00 p.m.

Gov. Sisolak issued a letter in honor of Nevada’s 158 birthday and can be read here.