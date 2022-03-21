Gov. Sisolak proclaims March 21-25 LGBTQ Health Awareness Week

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Announced from a press release from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, or DHHS, March 21-25, 2022 is LGBTQ Health Awareness Week as proclaimed by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Organized by the National Coalition of LGBTQ Health, this year marks the 20th Annual Health Awareness week. The week helps raise awareness and highlights unique and essential health needs for the LGBTQ community.

"Live Out Loud for LGBTQ Health," Sisolak wrote. "Everyone is encouraged to speak openly about LGBTQ health and help bring awareness because we are not truly equal until every person is afforded the same rights & opportunities."

We must continue to advocate for mental health, trans health & strive to end stigma through inclusive healthcare services so that everyone can fully live their truth and a healthy life: https://t.co/HBAh5Xo0L8 pic.twitter.com/gIfEnJkqsd — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) March 21, 2022

Studies have shown that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning or queer, intersexual and asexual, or LGBTQIA+, people are often not treated with the respect that all patients deserve, which reinforces some societal stress and stigmas even within the health care system in Nevada.

In 2019, Sisolak signed Senate Bill 364 into law which supports the protection of vulnerable persons, prohibits medical facilities from engaging in discriminatory actions, requires facilities to take action to protect the privacy of those receiving care, and requires training for administrators and employees.

According to DHHS, they will continue to support LGBTQIA+ communities year-round by working with health care facilities across the state to align the standards of care for LGBTQIA+ patients.

To support and learn more about LGBTQ Health Awareness Week, visit www.healthlgbt.org