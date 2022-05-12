Gov. Sisolak orders flags at half-staff to mark 1 million COVID-19 related deaths

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday, Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered United States flags and State of Nevada flags to be flown at half-staff to honor more than 1 million Americans who died from COVID-19.

According to a release from Sisolak's office, more than 10,000 Nevadans have died from COVID-19.

The order was made in conjunction with a directive from President Joe Biden.

MORE: Biden orders flags at half-staff as U.S. approaches 1 million COVID deaths, calls on new funds

“This historic loss of life has impacted families throughout Nevada, and across the U.S. May we never forget the lives lost and continue to honor their memories,” said Sisolak. “May we also honor the families and loved ones who have been left with a devastating loss.”

Gov. Sisolak's office reports flags will be lowered starting Thursday until sunset.