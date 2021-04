LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak has order flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims of last night's mass shooting in Indianapolis.

The order will remain in place until Tuesday.

Police say a gunman shot and killed eight people inside a FedEx ground facility. Several others were hurt, as well.

The 19-year-old gunman, who was a former employee, shot and killed himself.