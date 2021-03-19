Gov. Sisolak makes quarterly salary donation to Nevada schools

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that he made his quarterly State salary donation of $27,392.88 to Nevada’s K-12 public schools, totaling more than $214,000 in contributions since taking office in January 2019.

The Governor has donated to more than 100 Title I elementary, middle, and high schools all across the state as he continues to fulfill his pre-election promise of donating his entire taxpayer-funded salary over the course of his four-year term to positively impact Nevada’s public schools.

“The education of our children continues to be of utmost importance to me and these continued donations remain a symbol of my lasting commitment to Nevada’s educators, families, and the children of our public schools,” said Governor Sisolak. “The First Lady and I are grateful for the opportunity to give back to Nevada’s public schools and positively contribute to the educational development of the students.”