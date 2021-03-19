Menu

Gov. Sisolak makes quarterly salary donation to Nevada schools

K.M. Cannon/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2020, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas. Sisolak laid out ambitious plans Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, to create programs to spur job growth and attract new industries to Nevada as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the state's tourism-driven economy. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 10:10 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 13:14:01-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that he made his quarterly State salary donation of $27,392.88 to Nevada’s K-12 public schools, totaling more than $214,000 in contributions since taking office in January 2019.

The Governor has donated to more than 100 Title I elementary, middle, and high schools all across the state as he continues to fulfill his pre-election promise of donating his entire taxpayer-funded salary over the course of his four-year term to positively impact Nevada’s public schools.

“The education of our children continues to be of utmost importance to me and these continued donations remain a symbol of my lasting commitment to Nevada’s educators, families, and the children of our public schools,” said Governor Sisolak. “The First Lady and I are grateful for the opportunity to give back to Nevada’s public schools and positively contribute to the educational development of the students.”

