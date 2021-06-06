Gov. Sisolak celebrating the 150th anniversary of the state capitol building

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — A big anniversary for the state of Nevada.

Gov. Steve Sisolak is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the state capitol building with a new declaration.

He declared today the Nevada State Capitol Building Sesquicentennial Anniversary Day.

The capitol building opened in 1871 in Carson City.

For 50 years, it housed all three branches of state government.

The Nevada Supreme Court moved to a nearby building in 1937 and the legislature moved out in 1971.

The historic capitol building has held the office for every governor, except the very first one.