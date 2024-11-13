Gov. Lombardo to call on Nevadans to prepare for the nation's 250th birthday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo will call on Nevadans to begin preparing for the nation's 250th birthday in 2026.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Governor will introduce America250— a non-partisan national initiative to honor the anniversary of the United States of America. In addition, he will discuss Nevada’s specific role and how residents can participate in the festivities through the America250 Nevada effort.

He will highlight the efforts underway to help educate, engage and celebrate Nevada’s contribution to the American story and what Nevadans can expect.

To learn more about the nation-wide initiative, visit this link.

Channel 13 will bring you the details once the governor speaks at 11:30 a.m.