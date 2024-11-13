Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Gov. Lombardo to call on Nevadans to prepare for the nation's 250th birthday

He plans to announce America250 Nevada Initiative on Wednesday.
Copy of Graphics Template (1) copy 26.png
KTNV
How Nevada has impacted the American story.
Copy of Graphics Template (1) copy 26.png
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo will call on Nevadans to begin preparing for the nation's 250th birthday in 2026.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Governor will introduce America250— a non-partisan national initiative to honor the anniversary of the United States of America. In addition, he will discuss Nevada’s specific role and how residents can participate in the festivities through the America250 Nevada effort.

He will highlight the efforts underway to help educate, engage and celebrate Nevada’s contribution to the American story and what Nevadans can expect.

To learn more about the nation-wide initiative, visit this link.

Channel 13 will bring you the details once the governor speaks at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH