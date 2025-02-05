Gov. Lombardo said he supports red light cameras to catch violators in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're taking your concerns about making Southern Nevada's roadways safer directly to those who can make a change.

One thing that has been discussed— installing automated cameras to catch red light runners.

Channel 13's Steve Sebelius took your concerns to Governor Joe Lombardo, who had this to say about the proposal.

In today's age and ability via technology and it is a civil violation versus a criminal process, I would support red lights and the enforcement of that.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill, Lombardo's successor at The Las Vegas Police Department, also supports red light cameras. However, those cameras are banned by Nevada law.

Efforts to change it have been repeatedly defeated in the past. Democratic Assembly speaker Steve Yeager told us recently that a proposal to allow the cameras drew vocal objections from Nevadans who say it reminded them of 'Big Brother.'

