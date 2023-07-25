Gov. Lombardo fined $20,000 for ethics violation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo is set to pay $20,000 in fines for ethics violations. That's due to wearing Lombardo using photos of himself in uniform while campaigning for the Governor's office.

The Nevada Commission on Ethics handed down the ruling on Tuesday afternoon.

Attorney Elizabeth Bassett with the Ethic Commission pointed out the comission consistently said the law prohibits Nevada sheriffs from using their uniforms, badges, and other government-owned equipment in support of any campaign including their own.

"In the penalty matrix attached to the executive director's motion, we have calculated the maximum civil penalty that may be imposed for subjects for violations, which totals $1.665 million," Bassett said. "A civil penalty in this amount or even near this amount would in fact be unprecedented. However, subject's conduct in these matters was unprecedented and therefore requires an equivalent penalty. The evidence shows the subject's violation of the ethics law was intentional, pervasive, repeated and ongoing."

However, Lombardo's attorney, Colby Wiliams, said according to the law, to be in violation, Lombardo must have received an unwarranted privilege or advantage. He added the $1.6 million fine is out of sync with prior ethics cases.

"There is no proof in any of these stipulated facts that these 34 postings of the same four images caused anyone to vote for Governor Lombardo, to give him a campaign contribution or to provide him with any other benefit," Williams said. "The highest one we have found is a $15,000 fine imposed against Kathy Augustine. The fine here is 111 times higher than that highest fine. It is 10 times higher than Governor Lombardo's annual salary. Consider this. It is 1.665 million times higher than the highest fine you have ever imposed on a law enforcement officer that was before you previously. Why is that? Because you have never imposed a fine of a single cent against any prior sheriffs or under sheriffs."

After deliberating for about two hours, the commission found Lombardo to be in violation of ethics laws so he will be censured and he will have to pay $20,000 in civil penalties.

The Nevada Democratic Party disagreed with the ruling and released the following statement.