Gov. Lombardo could face $1.6 million civil penalty if found violating ethics law

Posted at 9:23 PM, Jun 06, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday, the State of Nevada Commission On Ethics is investigating Governor Joe Lombardo's use of his uniform as a sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as he was campaigning for his current position.

The ethics complaint was received by the commission October 21, 2021.

The commission is investigating potential violations on the following statutes according to a document provided:

  1. Using his public position to secure or grant unwarranted privileges, preferences or advantages to benefit himself.
  2. Using governmental time, property or equipment or other facility to benefit his significant personal or pecuniary interest or that of a person to whom he is a commitment in a private capacity.

Also included in the document is stipulated facts, with one part saying "LVMPD's Political Activities Policy [allows] LVMPD employees to appear in uniform for their own campaign photographs since their doing so does not constitute an endorsement."
If the commission determines that a violation has occurred, the following penalties could apply:

  1. A censure from the commission
  2. A requirement to designate an Ethics Officer within the Governor's Office
  3. A civil penalty of $1,665,000
