Gov. Lombardo announces new education bill focused on accountability and school choice

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo unveiled new legislation aimed at improving student performance through accountability measures and expanded school choice options during an announcement at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson.

The Accountability in Education Act would create stronger accountability measures at schools, provide additional support for educators and expand school choice options for families across the state.

"With that I'm proud to announce the Accountability in Education Act," Lombardo said.

As student performance remains low in core areas like reading and math, the governor emphasized the bill's comprehensive approach to education reform.

"This legislation includes open enrollment funding parity for charter schools, expanded school choice for students in persistently low-performing schools and free access to tutoring programs selected by families themselves," Lombardo said.

The bill would also reward top teachers with bonuses, implement measures to address underperforming schools, boost literacy training for teachers and ensure charter schools receive fair funding. Lombardo did not detail how parts of the bill would be funded.

Kim Keys, a mother of five whose children attend Pinecrest Academy in Henderson, expressed support for the governor's initiative.

"I love that the governor is giving more of those choices and encouraging or assisting in making things like that happen for anybody," Keys said.

For Keys, having options in education has been crucial for her family.

"It was really important, actually," Keys said. "So when we started having kids, we thought, oh boy, what do we do with them?"

The governor confirmed that new Clark County School District Superintendent Jhone Ebert has been involved in developing the legislation.

"As you can imagine, something of this breadth comes forward, a bill of this type, those discussions have been a year away... And she was intimately involved in every step of the way," Lombardo said.

State Senator Nicole Cannaziro recently introduced another education bill, and Lombardo indicated he believes they can work together to develop legislation that represents everyone's interests.

With the legislative session ending on June 2, lawmakers face a tight timeline to advance education reform measures.

