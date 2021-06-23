Google removes Resorts World rating and reviews before grand opening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a case of disappearing google reviews! One day after 13 Action News reported the new Resorts World Las Vegas had about 150 reviews and a 4.3 star rating on Google, now they're nowhere to be found.

We're still two full days from Resorts World opening its doors to the public, which is why all the online reviews were so puzzling.

13 Action News reached out to Google and a spokesperson sent a statement that reads, "Our strict policies clearly state reviews must be based on real experiences, and when we find policy violations, we take action - from removing abusive content to disabling user accounts. We investigated the situation and removed reviews that were in violation of our policies."

13 Action News also reached out to Resorts World for comment yesterday. Today, a member of the Public Relations Department responded, saying it would send us a statement shortly. We're still waiting for that statement.