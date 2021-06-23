Watch
Local News

Actions

Google removes Resorts World rating and reviews before grand opening

Resorts World had dozens of reviews yesterday
items.[0].videoTitle
Google has removed the online rating and dozens of reviews for the new Resorts World Las Vegas, days before the resort opens to the public.
Google removes Resorts World rating and reviews before grand opening
Google removes Resorts World rating and reviews before grand opening
Google removes Resorts World rating and reviews before grand opening
Posted at 7:33 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 22:33:57-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a case of disappearing google reviews! One day after 13 Action News reported the new Resorts World Las Vegas had about 150 reviews and a 4.3 star rating on Google, now they're nowhere to be found.

We're still two full days from Resorts World opening its doors to the public, which is why all the online reviews were so puzzling.

13 Action News reached out to Google and a spokesperson sent a statement that reads, "Our strict policies clearly state reviews must be based on real experiences, and when we find policy violations, we take action - from removing abusive content to disabling user accounts. We investigated the situation and removed reviews that were in violation of our policies."

13 Action News also reached out to Resorts World for comment yesterday. Today, a member of the Public Relations Department responded, saying it would send us a statement shortly. We're still waiting for that statement.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH