Watch Now
Local NewsBack To School in Southern Nevada

Actions

Goodwill of Southern Nevada offers affordable back-to-school shopping options for parents

Shakeria Hawkins visited a Las Vegas Goodwill store to see all of the affordable options as for kids clothing as they get ready to head back to school.
Shakeria Hawkins visited a Las Vegas Goodwill store to see all of the affordable options as for kids clothing as they get ready to head back to school.
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — If you're looking for the best deals this back-to-school season, Goodwill of Southern Nevada offers affordable options for parents preparing to send their children back to the classroom.

All Goodwill stores across the valley are stocked with budget-friendly clothes, backpacks, pencils, and paper. Parents can find shirts and pants for kids starting at just $1.99 to $3.99 each, and even complete outfits, including shoes, for under $15.

Parents can save even more every Monday on Dollar Day, when items with the color-of-the-week price tag are only $1.

Bryan Stewart, vice president of marketing & communications at Goodwill of Southern Nevada, credits the community for making these savings possible.

"You can save a lot of money by shopping at Goodwill thanks to the generosity of our donors," Stewart said. "When parents donate clothes their kids have outgrown, they allow other families to enjoy and love what their children once did."

If you're interested in shopping at Goodwill, all locations are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., except on Sundays when they open at 7 a.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School