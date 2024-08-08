Goodwill of Southern Nevada offers affordable back-to-school shopping options for parents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — If you're looking for the best deals this back-to-school season, Goodwill of Southern Nevada offers affordable options for parents preparing to send their children back to the classroom.

All Goodwill stores across the valley are stocked with budget-friendly clothes, backpacks, pencils, and paper. Parents can find shirts and pants for kids starting at just $1.99 to $3.99 each, and even complete outfits, including shoes, for under $15.

Parents can save even more every Monday on Dollar Day, when items with the color-of-the-week price tag are only $1.

Bryan Stewart, vice president of marketing & communications at Goodwill of Southern Nevada, credits the community for making these savings possible.

"You can save a lot of money by shopping at Goodwill thanks to the generosity of our donors," Stewart said. "When parents donate clothes their kids have outgrown, they allow other families to enjoy and love what their children once did."

If you're interested in shopping at Goodwill, all locations are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., except on Sundays when they open at 7 a.m.