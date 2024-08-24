Watch Now
Goodwill hosting hiring event at Fort Apache location August 27

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking for a part-time or full-time job, Goodwill of Southern Nevada said they're holding a hiring event on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at their Fort Apache location.

The company said they will be conducting interviews and hiring on the spot.

The hiring event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Fort Apache Store, 9385 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, Nevada 89147.

They said no experience is necessary and newly hired employees can begin work within a week.

For more information on this event, visit the hiring event's job page by clicking the link here.

