Good Morning, Las Vegas: Widening project celebration, busy travel weekend expected

Nationwide reports are expecting this holiday weekend to be a record-breaking travel period. Here's what you need to know as we approach Independence Day.

Plus, NDOT celebrates a widening project in the northern valley.

Happening today: NDOT to celebrate completion of I-15 widening project in northern valley

It's an $83 million upgrade to an area that can see slowdowns because of big rigs transporting goods.

Crews widened nearly 11 miles of the I-15 between Speedway Boulevard and the Narnet Interchange, expanding it from two to three lanes in each direction.

The project also includes bridge improvements, added commercial truck parking, weigh-in motion sensors, and 22 miles of fencing.

NDOT to celebrate widening completion of I-15 project in northern valley

Busy holiday travel week kicks off today

If you're heading out of town for the 4th of July, brace yourself for big crowds. This year's holiday travel is on track to break records, with today kicking off a busy stretch.

Here in Las Vegas, Harry Reid International Airport expects to welcome more than 450,000 travelers between now and Sunday, with July 3 projected to be the busiest travel day.

Shakeria Hawkins reports live from the airport with what you need to know.

Busy holiday travel week kicks off today

Residents say people displaced by wash construction are causing neighborhood issues

Residents in east Las Vegas are reporting an increase in homeless people in their neighborhoods following a construction project at a nearby wash, with some claiming break-ins at their homes.

Jhovani Carrillo attended a town hall meeting to hear their concerns.

Residents say people displaced by wash construction are causing issues for nearby neighborhoods

Hot and sunny start to July with a forecast high of 109.

Changes come our way late tonight as an area of low pressure moves inland.

Chance of isolated showers and storms on Wednesday and a slight chance on Thursday. Highs will be slightly below average for this time of year.

Dry, sunny and breezy at times with gusts around 20-25 mph on 4th of July and this will continue the rest of the holiday weekend.

Weather forecast for July 1, 2025

We are starting to see some congestion on 215 in Henderson.

With ongoing road projects and a busy travel weekend expected, make sure you allow extra time this week when traveling in the area surrounding the airport.