Good Morning, Las Vegas: What's next in deciding the next CCSD superintendent

There will be partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a slight chance of showers as an area of low pressure moves in. Breezy with gusts 25 mph out of the southwest.

There will be more wind on Wednesday, with gusts around 30 mph.

The next system from the Pacific Northwest will arrive early Thursday, bringing rain to the valley and snow to the mountains.

Stronger winds ( gusts 40 mph) on Thursday and cooler temps. Highs only reach into the upper 50s.

Cooler temps will stay with us on Friday

Roadways are mostly clear at the time of this report, but we do have overnight crashes we want to let you know about.

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train late last night. It happened near the Wyoming and Industrial intersection. According to LVMPD, it happened just after 10 p.m. Police say the person was pronounced dead at the scene. We are still working to confirm more details on what happened, but we do know the roads have re-opened this morning.

A driver has been arrested after a crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition. According to police, it happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road. Authorities say a sedan tried to make a left turn onto Flamingo against a red light, crashing with a motorcycle. The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The driver was arrested on suspicion of impairment.

Superintendent candidates face final round of interviews with CCSD Board of Trustees

Happening tonight, superintendent candidates for the Clark County School District will have one final chance to make their case to the Board of Trustees. It follows last night's pitch to the community.

They gathered at Rancho High School speaking with students, parents, teachers and other stakeholders aobut why they should be the next superintendent of the fifth largest school district in the country.

Tonight's meeting returns to the Greer Education Center at 5 p.m. with the final round of candidate interviews and a debrief before a superintendent is expected to be named on Thursday.

Those who attended the forum are also now asked to submit their feedback on each candidate. You can share your feedback on Dr. Jesse Welsh here, Jhone Ebert here, and Ben Shuldiner here.

Tenants' rights legislation would 'level the playing field' for Nevada renters, community members say

There is a renewed effort in the Nevada Legislature to strengthen protections for renters under Assembly Bill 223.

As a local news station, one of the top issues we hear about from the Las Vegas community is concerns about tenants' rights.

Your issues have been at the center of a long list of Channel 13 stories.

So, how might this bill address some of those concerns?

The bill, which aims to give Nevada renters more power to hold landlords accountable, is being hailed as a crucial step in ensuring tenants have access to safe and habitable housing.

The Lady Rebels are looking for a four-peat

The Lady Rebels are off to a great start in their quest to become four-peat Mountain West Conference champions. Top-seeded UNLV beat the eighth-seeded Boise State 80-70 on Monday.

UNLV had three players in double digits, led by Amarachi Kimpson's career-high 29 points. The Lady Rebels fourth-quarter comeback secured them their 10th straight Mountain West tournament game win — tying the second-longest win streak in tournament history.

UNLV will face off against San Diego State in the MW Championship semifinals on Tuesday at 5 p.m.