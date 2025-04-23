Good Morning, Las Vegas: What the DMV is doing about delays ahead of Real ID deadline, busy week in sports

KTNV — Before you head out the door and get your day started, we wanted to let you know what the DMV is doing to get through a backlog as the Real ID deadline approaches. It's also a busy week in sports, with the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs in full swing and the NFL Draft starting tomorrow.

The NFL draft begins tomorrow, and the Raiders are a main talking point once again.

The team's new head coach and general manager are looking to build a new Silver and Black.

Tune in tonight at 7:30 as we count down to the draft. We'll take a look at the changes the Raiders underwent this off-season, leading up to tomorrow's first pick.

Nick Walters recently spoke with ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum, breaking down the Raiders' options in the upcoming NFL Draft.

DMV appointment backlog leaves Las Vegas residents stranded as Real ID deadline approaches

Las Vegas residents are facing significant delays at DMV offices as the May 7 Real ID deadline approaches, creating a bureaucratic nightmare for those needing essential services.

Darcy Spears digs deeper into the reason for the delays and what can be done to clear the road ahead.

ICYMI: Series tied 1-1 with Golden Knights Game 2 loss against the Wild

The Vegas Golden Knights couldn't improve on their 1-0 series lead in Game 2 of their 1st round series with the Minnesota Wild, falling 5-2 as the series is evened at 1.

With the series now tied at 1 win apiece, the Knights now travel to Minnesota to visit the Wild in Game 3 Thursday night at 6 p.m. Watch the game on Vegas 34.

Las Vegas starts in the 60s this morning with 5-10 mph breezes and a partly cloudy sky.

Mid 80s are forecast this afternoon, but southwest wind gusts to 30 mph will be the bigger weather story.

Lows the next couple nights dip to the low 60s as breezes linger at 10-15 mph.

Thursday sees daytime gusts of 25 mph and highs back in the mid 80s.

Windy Days Ahead

Roadways are mostly clear this morning, with greens across the board in out Stop, Slow, Go! traffic planner for congestion, crashes and construction.