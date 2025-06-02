Good Morning, Las Vegas: Wetter weather ahead, last day of legislative session today

Before you get your day started, we wanted to let you know about the weather we are expecting today, a major change from the Extreme Heat Warning we saw at the end of last week.

We also wanted to let you know we are tracking the progress of some important bills on the last day of the legislative session.

Scattered light showers through daybreak in Las Vegas won't amount to much. There's a 10% chance of additional showers today through evening.

Readings begin in the 70s and climb to the mid 90s this afternoon, with plenty of humidity.

Lows tonight drop to the mid 70s.

Humid, Isolated Showers Next Few Days

Last day of Nevada's 2025 legislative session looms for lawmakers

Lawmakers in Nevada have until tonight to vote on pending bills. Political reporter Steve Sebelius is in Carson City breaking down some of the more important bills that require attention.

Funding for CSN northwest campus in jeopardy as legislative deadline nears

Time is running out to approve funding for the northwest campus of CSN. If lawmakers don't, CSN could lose that land, a project that's been in the works for more than 20 years, and over the weekend, things took an interesting turn.

More traffic impacts in southwest valley due to ongoing Peace Way Project

As part of the ongoing Peace Way project, Fort Apache Road between Flamingo and Tropicana will be reduced to one lane each way. This work will last until roughly 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 6.

Roadway users are advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Despite the ongoing roadwork in the southwest valley, roadways are mostly in the green this morning. Some of the scattered rain we'll see in the valley today will make those roadways slick, so allow extra time to get where you're going today.