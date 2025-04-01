Good Morning, Las Vegas: Wetlands Park remains closed as crews monitor potential hot spots

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

Pre-sunrise southwest gusts in Las Vegas up to 30 mph should shift from the northwest at 10-20 mph during the morning commute as we deal with readings in the 50s.

It remains cooler than average for April Fool's Day, with afternoon highs in the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky as breezes from the west blow at 10-20 mph.

Tonight sees increasing clouds, a 20% chance for a few stray raindrops, west winds at 10-20 mph, and lows in the upper 40s late.

Chilly and Breezy

Ready yourselves for some more roadwork coming to the northwest valley.

The city of Las Vegas begins Phase 2 of a fiber-optic communications improvement project in the northwest. The project is split into four phases, with work starting on West Elkhorn Road first.

During work hours, the city said the roadways will have at least one lane open in each direction, but drivers should still expect delays and plan ahead accordingly.

Wetlands Park nature preserve closed Tuesday as crews monitor potential brush fire hot spots

A brush fire at Wetlands Park Monday morning prompted a large response from several local agencies in addition to federal and state partners.

Clark County officials told us the blaze burned approximately 34 acres, but its forward progression had been stopped. Still, officials are advising people to avoid the area.

Crews will remain on location through Tuesday to control potential hot spot flare ups. While crews remain on scene, Clark County has announced that the 210-acre nature preserve and trials at the park will stay closed to the public on Tuesday, April 1.

You can, however, still visit the park's Nature Center at 7500 Wetlands Park Lane to view the exhibit gallery and gift shop. It's hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Las Vegas teen moves to next round of American Idol

17-year-old high school student Isaiah Misailegalu survived the Idol arena and is moving on to the next round of American Idol.

What to expect as new tariffs take effect this week

Long-teased tariffs are set to go into effect this week.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump says reciprocal tariffs are on the table for all countries.

And on Thursday, 25 percent tariffs on foreign-made cars and auto parts are set to kick in.

The White House says the tariffs will raise hundreds of billions of dollars and spark more companies to produce their goods domestically. But many ecnonomists say consumers will pay the price.