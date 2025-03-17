Good Morning, Las Vegas: We're reflecting on COVID-19's impact on Las Vegas five years later

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

Hold on to your pot of gold! For St. Patrick's Day, southwesterly winds will blow up to 30mph with gusts upwards of 40mph in areas of Clark County including Las Vegas.

A High Wind Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service as we will be seeing blowing dust & debris and strong crosswinds.

Winds will stick with us through Tuesday as a low-pressure system takes center stage.

Temperatures will drop Monday to Tuesday from the mid-70s back to the mid-60s. By Thursday, we'll warm back up and see some more seasonable conditions.

High Wind Warning Today, Tonight, Tomorrow

With CCSD schools out for spring break this week, many families might be heading out of town.

However, some upcoming road closures starting next week that will impact traffic flow in and out of Harry Reid International Airport.

Beginning Tuesday, the Terminal 1 (T1) Departures Ramp from the northbound Airport Connector Tunnel will be temporarily closed for construction.

T1 passenger pick-up and parking garage access will remain open, but drivers should follow posted detour signs to reach T1 Departures via Flight Path Ave.

Starting Monday, the Terminal 3 (T3) Return Roadway will have temporary lane closures.

Daytime operations will reduce the T3 return road to a single lane, but nighttime operations will completely close the T3 return road.

Traffic outlook for March 17, 2025

Today marks five years since the valley began shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When COVID-19 was first identified in our community, officials were tasked with figuring out how to handle the spread of the virus, and so began the preventative measures.

COVID-19 five years later

While construction takes over, a first-time solution is in the works for kids near Cashman Park

For kids living near Cashman Park, construction is about to disrupt a vital place for them to play and enjoy being a kid.

The park will be closed soon to make way for the new Cashman Middle School to be built there.

Jhovani Carillo found out about the solution Clark County has come up with so these kids still have a place to safely enjoy their summer.

First-time solution in the works while construction takes over Cashman Park

ICYMI: Recently acquired Mrazek earns first shutout of season as Red Wings blank Knights 3-0

Petr Mrazek made 18 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Detroit Red Wings blanked the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 on Sunday.

Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves for the Golden Knights, who have lost four of their past five games.

Their lead in the Pacific Division has been whittled to five points. They wrapped up a 1-1-2 road trip while the second-place Los Angeles Kings have won five straight.

Up next, the Golden Knights host Boston on Thursday.