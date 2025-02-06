Good Morning, Las Vegas: Vigil for fallen North Las Vegas Officer Jason Roscow happening today

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more

More wind again on Thursday and temperatures will reach the region's upper 60s to low 70s.

Stronger winds by Friday with gusts up to 40 mph.

A cold front will move through Friday and that will drop temps back down this weekend

Weather forecast for Feb. 6, 2025

No traffic incidents at the time of this report, so have a safe drive as you enjoy your Thursday morning commute!

Candlelight vigil to be held for fallen North Las Vegas Officer Roscow

After the tragic death of Officer Jason Roscow on Tuesday, the Injured Police Officers Fund announced they are hosting a candlelight vigil this evening.

Jason Roscow, 46, has been with the NLVPD for 17 years. He started in 2007 in the traffic division and returned to patrol operations in 2024.

A procession carried his body from the Clark County Coroner's Office to Palm Downtown Mortuary, and Alyssa Bethencourt was there.

Community mourns fallen Officer Jason Roscow in procession to downtown mortuary

Crowds gather at the Las Vegas Strip to protest Trump's immigration policies

For the second week in a row, residents are taking to the streets of Las Vegas to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

On Wednesday, dozens gathered at the Belliago to voice their opinions on the current action the Trump administration is taking on undocumented immigrants across the country.

Crowds gather at the Las Vegas Strip to protest Trump's immigration policies

UNLV hockey team has a chance at the national championship. Here's how you can help.

The UNLV hockey team is looking to bring home some more hardware.

After winning the Western Collegiate Hockey League Championship, the Skatin' Rebels are now setting their sights on St. Louis for the national championship.

However, if the team makes a strong run in the tournament, the trip could cost upwards of $50,000.

That's why they're asking for donations to help cover travel costs like airfare, food, and hotel accommodations. The team has set up a GoFundMe where you can donate.