Good Morning, Las Vegas: Understanding district funding, safety tips for heading back to school

We are just days away from the first day of school for Clark County students, so we want to make sure you are prepared, between understanding the costs of your child's school supplies to road safety reminders.

Smoke and haze at times this week as the wind continues to blow from the southwest, carrying some of the smoke and haze from the big Gifford Wildfire in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties to Southern Nevada.

Hot and dry this week as high pressure sit over the region. Highs will be above average for this time of year.

Weather forecast for August 6, 2025.

Reminders so kids and get to school safely this year

A new school year means we all need to be extra alert on the roads, especially around school zones. We know that's a major concern for many families.

Local agencies are providing some critical reminders so your children get to and from school safely.

Anyssa Bohanan is at the Community Health Center in east Las Vegas with this important information.

Reminders so kids and get to school safely this year

How the Clark County School District is handling funding concerns

Every summer, families make tough decisions about where to send their kids the next school year. For some, concerns over funding in CCSD are a major deciding factor.

Justin Hinton breaks down what the district says it does have in place and what still needs to happen to get students to where they need to be.

How the Clark County School District is handling funding concerns

Redistricting debate turns into heated exchange at Henderson City Council meeting

Tensions ran high at a Henderson City Council meeting as leaders debated two redistricting plans aimed at balancing ward populations.

Plan 1 would shift more precincts to create compact boundaries but impact more residents. Plan 2 makes just one small change and is the staff's recommendation.

The city's demographer is defending using local data over outdated census numbers, saying redistricting is about fir representation, but things escalated when accusations of political maneuvering entered the conversation, prompting a sharp exchange between council members.

Redistricting debate turns into heated exchange at Henderson City Council meeting

Both directions of Sahara Avenue between Teddy and Richfield, just west of I-15, are shut down as authorities investigate a shooting.

Freeways are smooth sailing, so roads are largely green.

Here's a reminder to allow extra time in your morning drive next week as schools return to classes.