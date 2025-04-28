Good Morning, Las Vegas: Tips to keep yourself safe as scammers continue to target seniors

KTNV — Before you get your day started, we wanted to let you know some tips as scammers target seniors, hoping to get their hands on their Social Security benefits. We also wanted to tell you that traffic fatalities in Nevada are down this year, and what we learned as to why that might be.

Tips for scams that target seniors

Criminals are going to great lengths to steal your cash, and now they're setting their sights on seniors, hoping to get their hands on Social Security benefits.

Last year, Nevadans were hit hard, and experts and lawmakers say it's only getting worse.

Anyssa Bohanan has more on how scammers are targeting older Americans and what you can do to protect yourself.

Nearly 12% of Nevada's student loan holders in default as federal collection efforts restart

Nearly 5 million people across the country have not made payments on their student loans for nearly a year, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

But starting May 5, the department will begin collecting money from those who have defaulted, the department announced last Monday.

Roughly $12.4 billion of that money is owed by Nevada borrowers, according to the Education Data Initiative. Nearly 12% of them are in default.

Traffic fatalities are down in Nevada so far this year compared to 2024, Channel 13 looked into why

New state data shows a small drop in deadly crashes. Roughly 98 lives were lost on Nevada roads in the first three months of this year. That's a nearly 3% decrease from last year.

In Clark County, the decline is even more significant, down 20%.

Road safety advocates say they are cautiously optimistic, and warn that the deadliest time of year is still ahead.

Channel 13 spoke with the director of the Road Equity Alliance Project about the latest traffic statistics.

Our temperature roller coaster continues with daytime highs back into the mid-80s by the middle of the week, and a solid chance to hit 90 by Friday.

We should still stay dry in the valley this week with lots of sun, but periods of high clouds are also expected off and on.

We're not seeing a lot of congestion or issues on the roadways this morning.

Students of Clark County schools are out today, meaning you should see less traffic in those school zones in your morning commute.