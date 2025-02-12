Good Morning, Las Vegas: Tips to celebrate Valentine's Day without breaking the bank

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more

Mostly sunny and chilly today with highs in the 50s.

After more than 200 days without rain, we will break the dry streak by Thursday.

Rain will be moving in early Thursday morning and we may see some rain/snow mix, then rain by 9 a.m. Widespread rain will continue through most of Thursday.

Weather forecast for Feb. 12, 2025

For anyone who regularly drives Spring Mountain Road around I-15, give yourself some extra time today.

Some bridge maintenance will have lanes reduced, so use caution and expect delays.

Las Vegas native moves from the badge to the Bar, opening his own law firm

Over the past 17 years, Maquis Hines has fulfilled several career goals, becoming a firefighter in the Air Force, a police officer, a corrections officer, and his latest turn, an attorney.

We first met Hines in February of 2020, when he was with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and working to recruit Black officers.

After the murder of George Floyd and the renewed focus on social justice, he decided to pivot.

Las Vegas couples find ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day without breaking the bank

Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas is known for being extravagant, but this year, many couples feel the pinch of inflation as they plan their celebrations.

With the holiday falling on a Friday, the cost of romantic outings is expected to be even higher than usual, making affordability challenging for many. Shakeria Hawkins has some tips to still make the most of the holiday.

ICYMI: UNLV defeats Air Force 77-52

The Runnin' Rebels are celebrating their biggest win of the season.

They cruised to a 25-point victory over the Air Force Falcons last night.

The Rebs set the tone early and never looked back, handing the Falcons their 15th straight loss while dominating on both ends of the court.