Good Morning, Las Vegas: Tips for filing your taxes ahead of the April 15 deadline

There are some spotty showers early today. Chilly and breezy with highs in the upper 50s and gusts around 20 mph out of the northwest.

Quiet weather this weekend as high pressure builds in. It will be sunny and breezy at times on Saturday, less wind on Sunday, and highs in the upper 60s. We'll see a chance of showers early next week.

Breezy and Chilly Today

We want to let drivers who regularly travel in the area of Tropicana Avenue know about a week-long closure starting Sunday.

It begins at 9 p.m. on March 9 and ends at 5 a.m. on Friday, March 14.

The closure will affect Tropicana Avenue from Polaris Avenue to New York-New York, the southbound Interstate 15 off-ramp to Tropicana Avenue, and the Tropicana Avenue on-ramp to northbound Interstate 15.

Two days after imposing 25% tariffs on goods coming into the U.S. from Canada and Mexico, President Trump is putting a pause on these tariffs for most goods.

All Mexican and Canadian goods covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will not face these tariffs.

If these tariffs are re-implemented, experts say it could impact home prices in our valley by increasing the costs of construction materials like lumbar, drywall, concrete and more. Ryan Ketcham has more details.

Here's how tariffs could affect Las Vegas housing

As the April 15 tax deadline quickly approaches, millions of Americans are still scrambling to file their 2024 tax returns. According to the IRS, nearly 18 million taxpayers wait until the final week to submit their yearly returns.

If you’re among them, financial experts say e-filing is the fastest and safest way to submit your taxes while minimizing costly errors.

Tax tips for last-minute filers: What you need to know before April 15

Hollie Chadwick out as chief of Henderson Police after three-week ultimatum

Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick is officially out.

On Thursday evening, Channel 13 obtained an email from the Henderson city manager, Stephanie Garcia-Vause, stating that Chadwick's employment with the city has "now ended."