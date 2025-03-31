Good Morning, Las Vegas: Tips for affordable getaways

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of Clark County and southern Nye County.

Sustained winds will maintain 20-30mph. We are looking at gusts up to 65mph possible.

Prepare for blowing dust and debris and damaging impacts, including downed trees and impacts to power lines. Secure loose outdoor items ahead of this system.

Authorities are responding to a crash near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Owens Avenue.

The collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, and unfortunately, the pedestrian did not survive.

Affordable Getaways: Budget-friendly escapes near Las Vegas

As temperatures rise, many Southern Nevadans are looking for quick and affordable getaways. But where can you go without breaking the bank? It turns out, some of the best budget-friendly escapes are just a short drive from Las Vegas.

Shakeria Hawkins has the details.

Happening today: Ribbon cutting for road improvement project in southwest valley

If you live in the southwest part of the valley, officials are hoping you'll soon have a smoother ride and better access to local businesses.

Later on this morning, Clark County officials will celebrate the opening of a $50 million road improvement project.

The main feature includes a bridge from Blue Diamond Road that goes over the railroad, then connects to Jones Boulevard around the Windmill Lane area.

In addition, the project includes traffic signal upgrades, new sidewalks and improved street lighting. Clark County broke ground on the project in December of 2023.

Tragic weekend on valley roadways points to concerning trends

This weekend was a tragic and deadly one on valley roadways. Metro police are investigating at least two deadly hit-and-runs.

Jhovani Carillo has more on what happened and the latest date on this concerning trend.