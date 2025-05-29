Good Morning, Las Vegas: Temps climb as we approach extreme heat warning

Before you get your day started, we wanted to remind you of the rising temperatures we'll be seeing this week. We also wanted to let you know about an active barricade in east Las Vegas.

Mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs in the upper 90s to 100 as high pressure sits overhead.

Extreme heat starting on Friday and that will continue Saturday.

Highs will be around 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

May get close or tying records both days. Warm temps over night with lows in the 70s to low 80s.

Weather forecast for May 29, 2025

Happening now: Barricade situation after assault call in east Las Vegas

Happening right now, Metro police are responding to a barricade situation in east Las Vegas. It's happening in the area of Sahara and Commercial Center.

Police say they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call overnight. The suspect fled, and officers are currently surrounding a business center where they believe he may be inside a building.

Please avoid the area.

Barricade situation at Sahara and Commercial Center

Michael Yo helping to make AAPI community more visible in stand-up comedy

Perhaps you know Michael Yo from his specials on YouTube, or maybe you've seen him here on Channel 13 guest hosting The Morning Blend," his standup act at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club, or most recently in Cique Du Soleil's Mad Apple.

Justin Hinton caught up with the Las Vegas local for a conversation on comedy within the AAPI community.

Michael Yo helping to make AAPI community more visible in stand-up comedy

New traffic signal coming to southwest corner of the valley

This morning, Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and the county's Public Works Department are hosting a traffic signal activation ceremony in the southwest valley near Mountain's Edge Regional Park.

The ceremony will be at the northeast corner of South Durango Drive and West Mountain's Edge Parkway. The project began in February of this year and includes signals that manage traffic flow in all four directions at an intersection that sees an average of 15,000 vehicles pass through every day.

New traffic signal coming near Mountain's Edge Regional Park

Roadways are mostly clear with morning, with volume pretty steady without the morning school traffic.