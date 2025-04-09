Good Morning, Las Vegas: Temps and the pollen counts are on the rise, and a crash on Summerlin Parkway

KTNV — Before you head out the door and get your day started, we want to make sure you know about the higher temps on the way for our valley as well as a crash that could affect your morning commute.

We are seeing a crash on the on-ramp from Buffalo Drive to Summerlin Parkway eastbound. All lanes are blocked while authorities investigate.

Please use other routes in your morning commute today.

Justin Bruce gives you a look at how bad the congestion is.

Traffic outlook for April 9, 2025

Highs reach 91° this afternoon, only the second time this year we've hit the 90s. Record highs are likely Thursday (93°) and Friday (95°) and we'll be close on Saturday (90°). A drop to the mid 80s returns Sunday through next week.

Wednesday morning starts in the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s in Las Vegas. Mostly sunny conditions and light winds are expected today.

Lows the next several nights will drop to the mid 60s.

The forecast pollen levels remain medium-high the next several days, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

Justin Bruce has a breakdown of your Wednesday forecast.

Record Warmth Thursday and Friday, Windy Saturday

Assembly Bill could help prevent issues like what recently happened in Somerset Park

Anjali Patel has an update on a bill she's been following in the state legislature.

Assembly Bill 10 would allow local governments to intervene when water or sewer problems arise in private communities and the Homeowners Association cannot or is not taking care of them.

On Tuesday, the Assembly Government Affairs Committee voted unanimously to advance the bill to the Assembly Floor.

Somerset Park was a catalyst for AB 10, which was filed on behalf of the City of Henderson. City officials say AB 10 would give municipalities the ability to repair or replace a water or sewer system owned by a common-interest community before the situation becomes a crisis. Then, the city would be reimbursed through assessments on property owners there.

But critics of AB 10 worry this could incentivize HOAs to ignore problems in their community, but city officials emphasize the responsibility is still on the HOA. And this bill would not require local governments to intervene. It would just give them the option to protect local communities. Officials urge you to hold your HOA Board accountable, ask them if they're doing the regular maintenance, and if they have enough money in their reserves to cover potential repairs.

We followed along with developments in Somerset Park closely. Here's one piece of Ryan Ketcham's extensive reporting.

Southern Nevada Senior Law Program bringing its free legal services directly to seniors

A local nonprofit that provides free legal services to seniors has started a new program, bringing those services directly to those who need them.

Organizers with the Southern Nevada Senior Law Program say the initiative will help increase awareness about the many resources they can provide.

Anyssa Bohanan spoke to some of those involved with the program to understand the need for a program like this in the valley.

Charlie Coyle scored the only goal in the shootout to help the Colorado Avalanche rally for a 3-2 win over the short-handed Vegas Golden Knights. Up next, the Golden Knights host Seattle Kraken on Thursday.