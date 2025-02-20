Good Morning, Las Vegas: Team USA vs Team Canada pits VGK players against each other in 4 Nations Face-Off

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

Thursday morning is windy across Las Vegas, with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Before sunrise, we've seen a few gusts between 30-40 mph across the north valley.

Northwest gusts are between 10-20 mph for the south valley.

Sunshine today lifts afternoon highs to the mid-and-upper 60s while north gusts linger at 20 mph.

Breezy Days Ahead

The intersection of Sahara and Valley View is closed in all directions as authorities investigate a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit just after 2 a.m.

We are working to find out more details.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Frustration builds over Henderson police chief’s fate as city cancels public meetings

Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick has been given an ultimatum — resign by early March or be fired. The decision is causing a stir among local residents and now, city officials are facing some tough questions from the people they serve.

Things took a dramatic turn on Wednesday when the city suddenly canceled all public meetings, including those where council members meet with residents.

Hockey fans are ready to watch Vegas Golden Knights face off in 4 Nations rematch

It all comes down to one game. Team USA faces off against Team Canada for a winner-take-all match-up.

The 4 Nations Face-Off comes to an end tonight in a game expected to feature a lot of fireworks.

After falling to Team USA on Saturday, Team Canada is expected to bring its best in the rematch against USA during the final showdown of the tournament. Puck drop is at 5 p.m.

Nevada temporarily allows the sale of non-cage-free eggs

Starting on Thursday, eggs for retail sale can be sourced from any egg producer meeting food-safety guidelines, regardless of whether the eggs originated from hens in cage-free environments.

This comes after Assembly Bill 171 was recently passed and signed allowing for the temporary suspension of cage-free regulations for up to 120 days in emergencies.