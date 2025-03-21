Good Morning, Las Vegas: Sunny weekend ahead, VGK wins against Boston, and more

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

Mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs in the mid-70s.

The dry, sunny, and quiet weather will stay with us this weekend and next week as an area of high pressure remains overhead.

Highs in the 80s start on Sunday and will last through next week.

Mild Weekend Ahead

Traffic outlook is mostly good at this hour in the morning, with a few backups in some construction zones. Also seeing reports of a few surface crashes, so stay safe on the roads this morning.

Traffic outlook for March 21, 2025

NV Energy details plans for the future, locals concerned with impending price hikes

NV Energy provided a look into the future Thursday on how they're planning on keeping up with the high energy demands in our valley. However, some locals told Ryan Ketcham they're not sold on those plans just yet.

K-9 Enzo competing in this weekend's LVMPD K-9 trials

Nearly a year after he was stabbed in the line of duty, K-9 Enzo is gearing up to compete in this year's LVMPD K-9 trials.

If you want to support him, the free event will be held this Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the South Point Hotel. Parking is also free.

ICYMI: Dorofeyev nets 2nd hat trick this season as Golden Knights beat slumping Bruins 5-1

Pavel Dorofeyev scored three times for his second career hat trick and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the skidding Boston Bruins 5-1 on Thursday night.

Up next, Vegas plays the second game of a three-game homestand Saturday against Detroit.