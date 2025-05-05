Good Morning, Las Vegas: Student loan collections resume today, Real ID deadline this week

KTNV — As you are getting ready to start your day and your week, we wanted to make sure you are prepared for the weather out there. We also wanted to let you know what the Nevada DMV is doing to help those who need a Real ID ASAP.

Cool with showers and storms on Monday as the weather system remains over the region. Highs in the upper 60s.

Slight chance of showers and storms on Tuesday.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Dry and warmer returns to the region as the area of low pressure moves off to the east.

Nearly 5 million borrowers who have defaulted on their loans after 360 days of missed payments could face collections if they haven't made arrangements to pay their loans back.

Jhovani Carrillo spoke with a UNLV student about how he's planning to repay his student loans.

If you've got a flight in the next 45 days and in need of a Real ID asap, you may be in luck.

The Nevada DMV announced that customers in need of a Real ID, with flight arrangements in the following 45 days, will be able to walk in Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Reno, Carson City, Sahara, Flamingo, Decatur and Henderson offices.

A proof of flight is needed for each person.

Shakeria Hawkins went through the process of getting a Real ID herself to show the steps to getting yours.

Today kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week

The Clark County School District is honoring educators who shape the future of Southern Nevada.

We're keeping track of a few surface crashes on the roads this morning. With some of the rain that's come down across the valley, roads are slick, so please allow extra time in your commute.