Good Morning, Las Vegas: Storm chances, improvements coming outside valley school

KTNV — You might be excited to see our high today lower than average for this time of year, but there's a reason for that, and we want to make sure you're prepared.

Plus, ongoing safety improvements are coming to a crosswalk outside a valley high school.

We have rain and storm chances in our forecast, but we are waking up dry this morning.

Tomorrow, those storm chances are a little more widespread, so small chances today but better chances tomorrow.

Those storms are keeping the high temperatures lower than average for this time of year, keeping us in the early 90s for Thursday.

We are still seeing unhealthy air quality due to wildfires throughout the southwest.

Weather forecast for July 17, 2025

Continuing coverage: City installs safety improvements outside Arbor View High where student was hit, killed in crosswalk

With the start of the school year less than a month away, parents at one high school are feeling some relief after new safety upgrades have been added to a busy stretch of road in northwest Las Vegas near Arbor View High School.

Shakeria Hawkins reports from the intersection where those improvements were implemented and where many say change was long overdue.

Happening today: Grand Teton Drive ribbon cutting in northwest valley

The Grand Teton Drive overpass officially opens this morning, giving drivers a brand-new way to cross over U.S. 95.

Traffic in northwest Las Vegas had limited options to cross the freeway, often causing slowdowns and long commutes for drivers in the area.

Construction on a new overpass began in April 2024, aiming ti improve flow and give drivers another east-west connection.

The $41 million upgrade was funded by the RTC and the Federal Highway Administration.

It's expected to ease congestion and make travel in the area much smoother.

A ribbon-cutting with city and state officials is happening today at 9 a.m.

Big, Beautiful Bill may drive gambling business offshore, casino owner says

A brief passage in the Republican "Big, Beautiful Bill" that changes the way gamblers can deduct losses on their taxes may end up driving gambling offshore, an industry leader said.

Derek Stevens, owner of The D, Golden Gate, Circa and Circa Sports, says a change that allows gamblers to deduct only 90% of their losses (instead of the current 100%) could have serious implications for Las Vegas.

VIDEO: Steve Sebelius talks to the owner of The D, Golden Gate, Circa and Circa Sports about impact of the "big, beautiful bill"

We are seeing a couple of surface street crashes that might slow you down if you are traveling in the Spring Valley area.

Construction on the 215 Beltway westbound in the southeast valley has moved traffic down to one lane, so allow for extra time or plan for a detour if you need to head that way.