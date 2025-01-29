Good Morning, Las Vegas: State of the Schools address as superintendent search continues

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

More sunshine today as low pressure moves off to the east.

High pressure builds in and will give us tranquility through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Turning Sunny, Still Chilly, For Now

Roadways are clear outside of any overnight road work that should be wrapping up as you get your day started.

Happening today: 2025 State of the Schools Address

This morning, the Clark County School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell will deliver the 2025 State of the Schools address.

She's expected to offer insight into the district's progress and goals.

It comes as board members prepare to resume the search for a superintendent. The updated timeline indicates the application deadline is Feb. 5, one week from today. The official hiring and contract approval will take place during the March 27 board meeting.

CCSD still has no superintendent. Abel Garcia speaks with parents concerned for their children

Federal funding freeze: How might the Trump administration's order impact Nevada?

Even though a federal judge has temporarily blocked part of the Trump administration's plans, news of the freeze on federal money has caused mass confusion—not just among local organizations but also among locals who rely on those dollars here in our valley.

ICYMI: Vegas Golden Knights fall to Dallas Stars in overtime

Wyatt Johnston scored 20 seconds into overtime to complete a natural hat trick and rally the Dallas Stars to a 4-3 victory Tuesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights are at home against Columbus on Thursday night.