Good Morning, Las Vegas: State of the City happening in North Las Vegas today

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

Sun and clouds today as an area of low pressure moves across the region, increasing winds.

Breezy and cooler on Friday with highs back down to more seasonable range.

The 70s will stay with us this weekend and next week.

Windy Today, Tonight, Tomorrow

Drivers in the northern valley might need to find some alternate ways to get around tonight. Overnight ramp closures on the Clark County 215 Beltway between N Jones Boulevard and Revere Street begin tonight and are set to last until April 9.

All closures will happen Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Happening today: North Las Vegas State of the City

North Las Vegas will hold its 2025 State of the City luncheon. Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown will address what's expected to be a packed house of community business leaders and residents from the Scottsdale Ballroom at the Aliante Resort.

The mayor is expected to outline the progress the city is making and her vision for the future, including projects on the horizon. Her speech will be streamed live on the city's YouTube page.

Happening today: North Las Vegas State of the City

Are budget airlines really saving you money? A look at hidden fees and the best deals

As summer travel season approaches, many travelers are searching for the best airfare deals. But with hidden fees piling up, is there truly a budget airline that offers the best value?

To find out which airline truly offers the lowest fares, KTNV's Shakeria Hawkins compared flights from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

Are budget airlines really saving you money? A look at hidden fees and the best deals

East Las Vegas residents voice homelessness concerns at community town hall

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom hosted a town hall on Wednesday to hear the increasing concerns from community members about homelessness near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway. Jhovani Carillo was there to hear from the residents.