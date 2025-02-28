Good Morning, Las Vegas: Section of 215 closing tonight for construction work

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

There will be more clouds today and tomorrow as an area of low pressure moves through.

Highs will reach into the low 70s.

Another system heads our way on Sunday, and that will give us strong southwest winds (gusts 30-40 mph) and a chance of showers late Sunday into Monday.

Weather forecast for Feb. 28, 2025

Starting tonight, the 215 Beltway from Tropicana Avenue to Flamingo Road will be closed in both directions for crews to pour the concrete deck for the Peace Way freeway bridge project.

Clark County said the closure begins at 9 p.m. on Feb. 28 and will last through approximately 9 p.m. on March 1.

They also said southbound lane reductions will start as far north as Town Center Drive, and northbound reductions as far south as Sunset Road.

Clark County Detour Map

Toll text scam on the rise: What Las Vegas drivers need to know

If you’ve ever driven through a toll booth and forgotten to pay, you might expect to get a notice.

But even if you haven’t, scammers are betting you’ll fall for their latest scheme, a fake toll payment text designed to steal your personal and financial information.

Toll scam text messages have skyrocketed across the country, and experts say even drivers in Nevada, where there are no toll roads, are falling victim.

Shakeria Hawkins explains how this scam works and what you can do to avoid falling victim.

Toll text scam on the rise: What Las Vegas drivers need to know

Company selected to repair Mt. Charleston's only elementary school

It's what families there have been waiting for. Last night, trustees took a major step toward reopening Lundy Elementary School.

The board officially decided on a team to handle repairs at Mount Charleston's only elementary school. It was damaged from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary, and it's been closed ever since, forcing its small student body to attend other schools off the mountain.

CCSD trustees have selected Martin-Harris Construction to oversee the repairs to the tune of $7.8 million from the district's general obligation bonds for capital improvements.

Mt. Charleston families feeling empowered after successful fight to keep elementary school

ICYMI: Barbashev's 4-point night helps Golden Knights hold off Blackhawks 7-5

Ivan Barbashev scored two goals and two assists, Vegas scored five times in the first period, and the Golden Knights defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 7-5 on Thursday night.

Next, the Golden Knights will host the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.